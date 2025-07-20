Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 38.8 manat, or $22.8 (0.68 percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold decreased by 51.8 manat, or $30.4 (0.91 percent), compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,691 manat ($3,347).
Gold ounce value change
July 7
5,622 ($3,307)
July 14
5,711 ($3,359)
July 8
5,660 ($3,329)
July 15
5,713 ($3,360)
July 9
5,600 ($3,294)
July 16
5,675 ($3,338)
July 10
5,649 ($3,322)
July 17
5,682 ($3,342)
July 11
5,665 ($3,332)
July 18
5,672 ($3,336)
Average weekly rate
5,639 ($3,317)
Average weekly rate
|
5,691 ($3,347)
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan fell by 1.5 manat, or $0.88 (2.33 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 65 manat, or $38.2, which is 4.19 percent, or 2.61 manat ($1.53), more than last week's figure.
Silver ounce value change
July 7
62 ($36.4)
July 14
66.3 ($39)
July 8
62.5 ($36.7)
July 15
65 ($38.2)
July 9
62.2 ($36.5)
July 16
64.3 ($37.8)
July 10
62 ($36.4)
July 17
64.5 ($37.9)
July 11
63.2 ($37.1)
July 18
64.8 ($38.1)
Average weekly rate
62.4 ($36.7)
Average weekly rate
65 ($38.2)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week rose by 115.9 manat, or $68.1 (4.89 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum surged by 82.6 manat, or $48.5 (3.57 percent), to 2,396 manat ($1,409) compared to last week's figure.
Platinum ounce value change
July 7
2,328 ($1,369)
July 14
2,372 ($1,395)
July 8
2,331 ($1,371)
July 15
2,346 ($1,380)
July 9
2,296 ($1,350)
July 16
2,352 ($1,383)
July 10
2,299 ($1,352)
July 17
2,423 ($1,425)
July 11
2,313 ($1,360)
July 18
2,488 ($1,463)
Average weekly rate
2,313 ($1,360)
Average weekly rate
2,396 ($1,409)
During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 133.2 manat ($78.3), or 6.42 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium rose by 195.4 manat ($114.9), or 10.28 percent, compared to last week, to 2,095 manat ($1,232).
Palladium ounce value change
July 7
1,898 ($1,116)
July 14
2,076 ($1,221)
July 8
1,895 ($1,114)
July 15
2,036 ($1,197)
July 9
1,879 ($1,105)
July 16
2,058 ($1,210)
July 10
1,888 ($1,110)
July 17
2,098 ($1,234)
July 11
1,939 ($1,140)
July 18
2,209 ($1,299)
Average weekly rate
1,900 ($1,117)
Average weekly rate
2,095 ($1,232)
