Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20.​ The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 38.8 manat, or $22.8 (0.68 percent), at the end of this week,​ Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold decreased by 51.8 manat, or $30.4 (0.91 percent), compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,691 manat ($3,347).

Gold ounce value change July 7 5,622 ($3,307) July 14 5,711 ($3,359) July 8 5,660 ($3,329) July 15 5,713 ($3,360) July 9 5,600 ($3,294) July 16 5,675 ($3,338) July 10 5,649 ($3,322) July 17 5,682 ($3,342) July 11 5,665 ($3,332) July 18 5,672 ($3,336) Average weekly rate 5,639 ($3,317) Average weekly rate 5,691 ($3,347)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan fell by 1.5 manat, or $0.88 (2.33 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 65 manat, or $38.2, which is 4.19 percent, or 2.61 manat ($1.53), more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change July 7 62 ($36.4) July 14 66.3 ($39) July 8 62.5 ($36.7) July 15 65 ($38.2) July 9 62.2 ($36.5) July 16 64.3 ($37.8) July 10 62 ($36.4) July 17 64.5 ($37.9) July 11 63.2 ($37.1) July 18 64.8 ($38.1) Average weekly rate 62.4 ($36.7) Average weekly rate 65 ($38.2)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week rose by 115.9 manat, or $68.1 (4.89 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum surged by 82.6 manat, or $48.5 (3.57 percent), to 2,396 manat ($1,409) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change July 7 2,328 ($1,369) July 14 2,372 ($1,395) July 8 2,331 ($1,371) July 15 2,346 ($1,380) July 9 2,296 ($1,350) July 16 2,352 ($1,383) July 10 2,299 ($1,352) July 17 2,423 ($1,425) July 11 2,313 ($1,360) July 18 2,488 ($1,463) Average weekly rate 2,313 ($1,360) Average weekly rate 2,396 ($1,409)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 133.2 manat ($78.3), or 6.42 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium rose by 195.4 manat ($114.9), or 10.28 percent, compared to last week, to 2,095 manat ($1,232).

Palladium ounce value change July 7 1,898 ($1,116) July 14 2,076 ($1,221) July 8 1,895 ($1,114) July 15 2,036 ($1,197) July 9 1,879 ($1,105) July 16 2,058 ($1,210) July 10 1,888 ($1,110) July 17 2,098 ($1,234) July 11 1,939 ($1,140) July 18 2,209 ($1,299) Average weekly rate 1,900 ($1,117) Average weekly rate 2,095 ($1,232)

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel