Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 20 July 2025 18:28 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20.​ The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 38.8 manat, or $22.8 (0.68 percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold decreased by 51.8 manat, or $30.4 (0.91 percent), compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,691 manat ($3,347).

Gold ounce value change

July 7

5,622 ($3,307)

July 14

5,711 ($3,359)

July 8

5,660 ($3,329)

July 15

5,713 ($3,360)

July 9

5,600 ($3,294)

July 16

5,675 ($3,338)

July 10

5,649 ($3,322)

July 17

5,682 ($3,342)

July 11

5,665 ($3,332)

July 18

5,672 ($3,336)

Average weekly rate

5,639 ($3,317)

Average weekly rate

5,691 ($3,347)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan fell by 1.5 manat, or $0.88 (2.33 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 65 manat, or $38.2, which is 4.19 percent, or 2.61 manat ($1.53), more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change

July 7

62 ($36.4)

July 14

66.3 ($39)

July 8

62.5 ($36.7)

July 15

65 ($38.2)

July 9

62.2 ($36.5)

July 16

64.3 ($37.8)

July 10

62 ($36.4)

July 17

64.5 ($37.9)

July 11

63.2 ($37.1)

July 18

64.8 ($38.1)

Average weekly rate

62.4 ($36.7)

Average weekly rate

65 ($38.2)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week rose by 115.9 manat, or $68.1 (4.89 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum surged by 82.6 manat, or $48.5 (3.57 percent), to 2,396 manat ($1,409) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change

July 7

2,328 ($1,369)

July 14

2,372 ($1,395)

July 8

2,331 ($1,371)

July 15

2,346 ($1,380)

July 9

2,296 ($1,350)

July 16

2,352 ($1,383)

July 10

2,299 ($1,352)

July 17

2,423 ($1,425)

July 11

2,313 ($1,360)

July 18

2,488 ($1,463)

Average weekly rate

2,313 ($1,360)

Average weekly rate

2,396 ($1,409)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 133.2 manat ($78.3), or 6.42 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium rose by 195.4 manat ($114.9), or 10.28 percent, compared to last week, to 2,095 manat ($1,232).

Palladium ounce value change

July 7

1,898 ($1,116)

July 14

2,076 ($1,221)

July 8

1,895 ($1,114)

July 15

2,036 ($1,197)

July 9

1,879 ($1,105)

July 16

2,058 ($1,210)

July 10

1,888 ($1,110)

July 17

2,098 ($1,234)

July 11

1,939 ($1,140)

July 18

2,209 ($1,299)

Average weekly rate

1,900 ($1,117)

Average weekly rate

2,095 ($1,232)

