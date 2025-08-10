China remains Uzbekistan’s main tea supplier in 6M2025

Photo: National Statistics Committee

In the first half of 2025, Uzbekistan imported over 15,500 tons of tea worth $23.3 million, with China emerging as the largest supplier. The country's overall imports also saw a notable rise, increasing by $835.4 million compared to the same period last year, reflecting growing trade activity.

