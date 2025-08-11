US-based Air Products spotlights new projects in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

Photo: Air Products

Air Products is bringing world-class CO₂ capture, cryogenic freezing, and packaging technologies to Uzbekistan, aiming to cut emissions, modernize industries, and boost food security. From turning industrial byproducts into valuable resources to extending the shelf life of food, the company is aligning its innovations with the country’s sustainable growth agenda.

