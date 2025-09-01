SCO nods to development strategy running through 2035 and program to tackle extremism

TIANJIN, China, September 1. In the Chinese city of Tianjin, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has adopted key documents on development until 2035, countering threats, expanding dialogue, the digital economy, and sustainable energy, Trend reports.

During the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of SCO member countries, the following documents were signed:

Tianjin Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO Member States;

Decision of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO Member States approving the following outcome documents of the meeting:

SCO Development Strategy until 2035;



Program of Cooperation among SCO Member States to Counter Extremist Ideology in the SCO Region for 2026–2030;



Roadmap for Implementing the SCO Energy Cooperation Development Strategy until 2030;

Decision to grant the Lao People's Democratic Republic the status of Dialogue Partner of the SCO;

Decision on the SCO obtaining Observer Status with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS);

Decision on the “SCO Partner” status;

Decision to designate Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyz Republic, as the SCO Tourist and Cultural Capital for 2025–2026;

Decision authorizing the SCO Secretary-General to sign the following documents:

– Protocol to the Agreement between the SCO and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the Conditions of Stay of the SCO Secretariat in China, dated June 17, 2004;



– Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the Roscongress Foundation;

Decision approving the reports on the activities of the SCO over the past year:

– Report of the SCO Secretary-General on the Organization’s Activities over the Past Year;



– Report of the Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) of the SCO on RATS Activities in 2024;

Agreement among SCO Member States on the SCO Anti-Drug Center;

Agreement among SCO Member States on a Universal Center for Countering Security Challenges and Threats;

Statement by the SCO Heads of State Council on the 80th Anniversary of the End of World War II and the Founding of the United Nations;

Statement on Strengthening Cooperation in the Digital Economy;

Statement on Sustainable Energy Development;

Statement on Cooperation in Green Industry;

Statement on Further Deepening International Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence;

Statement in Support of the Multilateral Trading System;

Statement on Effectively Addressing and Combating the Global Drug Problem;

Statement on Scientific, Technological, and Innovation Cooperation;

Statement by Heads of Authorized Ministries and Agencies of SCO Member States on Strengthening Investment Cooperation in Sustainable Development;

Protocol to the Agreement between the SCO and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the Conditions of Stay of the SCO Secretariat in China, dated June 17, 2004.

