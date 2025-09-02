Kazakhstan and Chinese CNPC hashing out energy-driven big-ticket projects
Photo: Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with CNPC Chairman Dai Houliang to discuss strengthening their long-term partnership in oil and gas. They focused on advancing key energy projects, modernizing the Shymkent refinery, and developing gas chemical industries, including a new urea plant in Aktobe to support agriculture.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy