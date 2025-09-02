Kazakhstan and Chinese CNPC hashing out energy-driven big-ticket projects

Photo: Akorda

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with CNPC Chairman Dai Houliang to discuss strengthening their long-term partnership in oil and gas. They focused on advancing key energy projects, modernizing the Shymkent refinery, and developing gas chemical industries, including a new urea plant in Aktobe to support agriculture.

