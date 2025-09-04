ICPC World Finals set to accelerate Azerbaijan’s IT industry - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4.​ The 49th International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) World Finals in Azerbaijan is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the country’s IT industry, said MP Fariz Ismailzade, Vice-Rector of ADA University, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference dedicated to the ICPC World Finals 2025 in Baku, Ismailzade noted that hosting the ICPC World Finals in Baku will bring substantial benefits to Azerbaijan.

“This competition will contribute both to the development of the IT industry and to education. Azerbaijani students are participating, and local companies are interacting with organizers and sponsors, building valuable connections,” he said.

The official emphasized that the competition will accelerate the development of Azerbaijan’s IT sector.

“Top students from universities in the United States, Europe, and Asia are coming to Azerbaijan and getting to know our country. In the future, they will hold leading positions, and their exposure to Azerbaijan and our potential will help promote the country and foster IT collaborations,” Ismailzade added.

