Huawei signals support for Azerbaijan’s digital economy and AI progress

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Huawei is really interested in supporting the artificial intelligence (AI) and digital economy development strategies defined by Azerbaijan and building an ecosystem, Executive Editor-in-Chief of Huawei Gavin Allen told Trend on the sidelines of the ICPC (International Collegiate Programming Contest) World Finals 2025.

According to him, the creation of a stronger economic center in Azerbaijan can be launched by supporting the next generation of talent through academies, and through this next generation of talent.

He recalled that Huawei has been cooperating with Azerbaijan for two decades, and then announced the goals.

"Huawei is really interested in supporting the AI and digital economy development strategies defined by Azerbaijan, in building the ecosystem. You can’t build anything without partnership and cooperation, not only between businesses and government agencies, but also within university networks and the broader ecosystem.

We are interested in participating in all these areas. By supporting the next generation of talents through academies, and through these next generation talents, we can start creating a stronger economic center in the Azerbaijan region," he said.

Allen spoke about how Huawei can contribute to strengthening the cybersecurity infrastructure in Azerbaijan and developing digital transformation based on its global experience.

"The truth is that the contribution of Huawei's experience, we hope, is provided by the experience, innovations, and technology that we have. We already have more than 140,000 active patents, but this is a multi-faceted process, meaning that while we contribute, we also gain great experience ourselves through the support we receive from young people, government, and institutions in Azerbaijan. This creates mutual benefits," he explained.

The company official assessed how joint initiatives between Huawei and Azerbaijan can contribute to the development of local ICT talents and innovation ecosystems.

"We have several organizational processes. For instance, internship programs, master-student programs, training camps, competitions, support for academies and universities, as well as training programs for university teachers in the field of 5G and artificial intelligence.

All these are collaborative efforts, and I think this creates a mutually beneficial basis for both Huawei and Azerbaijan. I would also like to note that the majority of people working at Huawei in Azerbaijan are Azerbaijanis, so it's not them and us, it's us.

The main point in collaboration is to be open, to always share, not just tell someone what to do. Yes, you can give instructions, but like in ICPC, you always learn from others. "We have developed several patents, 5G experience and knowledge, but we are constantly learning and adapting, so we are adding to our patents," Allen concluded.

