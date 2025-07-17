Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Next trial date for persons accused of many crimes against Azerbaijani people announced

Politics Materials 17 July 2025 20:53 (UTC +04:00)
Next trial date for persons accused of many crimes against Azerbaijani people announced
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. The date of the next public hearing in the criminal case against the citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan and others, who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and waging of a war of aggression, genocide, violation of the laws and rules of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power and numerous other crimes has been announced, Trend reports.

Will be updated

