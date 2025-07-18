Application of AI in state auditing will contribute to the further development of auditing as an independent supervisory institution - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. “Today, sustainable development - which encompasses implementing new mechanisms to achieve economic, social, and environmental balance, reconciling local and global interests, and ensuring the efficient use of natural resources - holds vital importance for humanity. Effectively and promptly responding to these challenges requires us to assume responsibility, mobilize financial resources, ensure their preservation, and strengthen discipline for the purposeful, economical, and efficient use of those resources. It also necessitates the advancement of state audit institutions,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the Joint Meeting of ASOSAI and ARABOSAI organizations, Trend reports.

“In this regard, I commend the focus of this Meeting on both the study and application of international experience related to sustainable development and the transition to a digital economy. The development of artificial intelligence technologies plays a crucial role in securing advantages in economic and social development as well as in the global competitive environment. Artificial intelligence is transforming public administration, the economy, social sectors, education, healthcare, defense, security, and other fields. To foster the formation and development of an artificial intelligence ecosystem, special attention must be given to cooperation between the public and private sectors, strengthening scientific research, and supporting an innovation-friendly environment. I believe that the application of artificial intelligence in state auditing will contribute to the further development of auditing as an independent supervisory institution and to the sustainable development of audit services. It will also create broad opportunities for studying and applying progressive global experience in this field,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

The President Ilham Aliyev added: “The second topic of the Meeting is equally important. Mitigating the impacts of climate change and continuing adaptation efforts require substantial financial resources. The purposeful use of these funds, as well as ensuring transparency and accountability, necessitates the active involvement of supreme audit institutions. Azerbaijan’s commitment to this issue was once again confirmed by the prestigious COP29 event held in our country last year.”