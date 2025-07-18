President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of Joint Meeting of ASOSAI and ARABOSAI organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. President Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the Joint Meeting of ASOSAI and ARABOSAI organizations, Trend reports.

''Dear participants of the Meeting,

I sincerely greet all attendees of the Joint Meeting of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) and the Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI), hosted by the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Baku. I congratulate you on the commencement of this Meeting and wish you every success.

The United Nations General Assembly resolutions adopted in 2011 on "Promoting the efficiency, accountability, effectiveness, and transparency of public administration by strengthening supreme audit institutions," and in 2014 on "Promoting and fostering the efficiency, accountability, effectiveness, and transparency of public administration by strengthening supreme audit institutions," hold exceptional importance in enhancing global public confidence in supreme audit institutions and further elevating their role in the efficient use of public resources.

The participation of most heads of supreme audit institutions from ASOSAI and ARABOSAI member organizations, as well as representatives of the Presidency and Secretariat of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), demonstrates the high status of this event.

I consider the holding of such a meeting in our country as a strong endorsement of Azerbaijan’s efforts to strengthen the activities of its supreme audit institution in promoting efficiency, accountability, effectiveness, and transparency in the use of state funds.

Today, sustainable development - which encompasses implementing new mechanisms to achieve economic, social, and environmental balance, reconciling local and global interests, and ensuring the efficient use of natural resources - holds vital importance for humanity. Effectively and promptly responding to these challenges requires us to assume responsibility, mobilize financial resources, ensure their preservation, and strengthen discipline for the purposeful, economical, and efficient use of those resources. It also necessitates the advancement of state audit institutions.

In this regard, I commend the focus of this Meeting on both the study and application of international experience related to sustainable development and the transition to a digital economy. The development of artificial intelligence technologies plays a crucial role in securing advantages in economic and social development as well as in the global competitive environment. Artificial intelligence is transforming public administration, the economy, social sectors, education, healthcare, defense, security, and other fields. To foster the formation and development of an artificial intelligence ecosystem, special attention must be given to cooperation between the public and private sectors, strengthening scientific research, and supporting an innovation-friendly environment. I believe that the application of artificial intelligence in state auditing will contribute to the further development of auditing as an independent supervisory institution and to the sustainable development of audit services. It will also create broad opportunities for studying and applying progressive global experience in this field.

The second topic of the Meeting is equally important. Mitigating the impacts of climate change and continuing adaptation efforts require substantial financial resources. The purposeful use of these funds, as well as ensuring transparency and accountability, necessitates the active involvement of supreme audit institutions. Azerbaijan’s commitment to this issue was once again confirmed by the prestigious COP29 event held in our country last year.

I am confident that the Meeting participants, drawing on the positive experience gained in their respective countries and strengthening professional ties among supreme audit institutions, will contribute to establishing even higher-level relations between ASOSAI and ARABOSAI organizations, ensure the implementation of the United Nations General Assembly resolutions, and make valuable contributions to the future development of state audit bodies as a whole.

Once again, I extend my best regards to you all and wish success to the work of the Meeting, the address reads.