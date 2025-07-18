Lithuania, Netherlands discuss EU budget

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. The Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania, Sigitas Mitkus, conducted a working visit to the Netherlands, where he met with Heleen Bakker, Director-General for European Cooperation at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

During their meeting, Vice-Minister Mitkus highlighted the strong bilateral relationship between Lithuania and the Netherlands and emphasized the importance of continued comprehensive support for Ukraine.

He also underlined the strategic significance of Ukraine’s European Union membership for the long-term security and unity of Europe.

The two officials held in-depth discussions on the European Commission’s proposals for the EU’s next Multiannual Financial Framework for 2027–2034.

Mitkus stressed the necessity for a robust EU budget, maintaining key policies such as Cohesion and Common Agricultural Policies, and fulfilling the EU’s existing commitments.

He also pointed to the importance of aligning budgetary planning with ongoing geopolitical challenges and applying rule-of-law conditionality mechanisms.

In addition, both parties explored opportunities for joint action in development cooperation, particularly in the context of infrastructure rebuilding efforts.

Vice-Minister Mitkus shared Lithuania’s preparations and strategic priorities for its upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2027.