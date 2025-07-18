Bosnia, U.S. boost strategic ties in high-level Washington meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konaković met with U.S. Congressman Mike Turner in Washington, Trend reports citing the Bosnian Foreign Ministry.

The meeting focused on further strengthening bilateral relations between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the United States, with an emphasis on trade cooperation, energy, and the defense industry, as well as the current political situation in BiH. The importance of stability and security was highlighted, both in BiH and in the Western Balkans region.

Minister Konaković expressed his gratitude to Congressman Turner for his engagement and support for Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as for organizing the event held in May this year in Dayton to mark the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Agreement.

Congressman Turner emphasized the significance of Minister Konaković’s visit to the United States and reiterated the United States' commitment to preserving the stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

At the end of the meeting, Minister Konaković presented a certificate of appreciation to Congressman Turner for his support for peace, stability, and the sovereignty of BiH, his commitment to the Dayton Agreement and legislative initiatives in Congress, as well as for his contribution to the country’s progress on the Euro-Atlantic path.

