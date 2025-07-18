Iran shares financial details on titanium concentrate plant dev't

Iran commissioned the first unit of a titanium concentrate plant in Kerman Province, costing 30 trillion rials (about $51.7 million). The plant creates 1,100 jobs and will meet most of the country's titanium needs. Two more units are planned for this year, with an annual production capacity of 130,000 tons.

