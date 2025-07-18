Azerbaijan Sports Academy rector meets with Elin Suleymanov in London (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. Rector of the Azerbaijan Sports Academy (ASA), Fuad Hajiyev, met with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Elin Suleymanov, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Ambassador Suleymanov warmly welcomed the Rector and his delegation, commending the well-organized event and expressing satisfaction with the constructive dialogue.

The key topic of discussion was the dual degree master’s program in sports management, jointly offered by the Azerbaijan Sports Academy and Coventry University (UK).

The meeting focused on strengthening and expanding cooperation between the two sides in the field of education.