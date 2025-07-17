Iran’s economy gains steam with rising GDP in early 2025
Iran’s GDP saw a significant increase last year, rising by over 30% when calculated including crude oil, reaching approximately $310 billion at current prices. Key sectors such as agriculture, mining, industry, and services all contributed to this growth, with services experiencing the highest rise.
