Global GDP heavily dependent on digital services, ICPC President says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4.​ Our work is to support people and prepare them to build systems that benefit their neighbors, said Bill Poucher, President of the ICPC Foundation, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference dedicated to the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) World Finals 2025 in Baku, Poucher emphasized the global reach of digital services, noting that people have 8 billion neighbors worldwide.

“Being here in Baku is remarkable, the city is beautiful, the hospitality is amazing, and the supporting technologies are impressive. We are now on the Caspian Sea; for many of us, this place used to be just a point on the map,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to host organizations, especially ADA University, describing it as a leading institution in the ICPC community.

“If you look at the rankings, you will see 139 teams representing over 3,300 universities from 93 countries participating in regional championships. ADA University is one of them. I also want to thank the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for providing digital banking services that serve businesses and citizens from multiple countries. Of course, I am confident that the regulatory bodies overseeing banking in Azerbaijan are present as well. What could be more important than ensuring the smooth and orderly functioning of a society or a country? I cannot imagine anything more essential, and they are the ones who make it possible,” Poucher added.

He also thanked the ICPC community in Azerbaijan, noting that it has developed organically over two decades, and some of its former student participants now contribute to the functioning of the banking system.

“Today we live in a digital world. I can be in one physical location, but my heart and mind are with the people who host and welcome me. This is a truly remarkable world we live in. We are in the first century of the digital age, which I call the ‘digital Renaissance.’ A small study shows that $14 trillion of global GDP depends entirely on companies offering digital services. A few years ago, I called this the ‘digital millennium.’ I truly believe that innovations will continue for a thousand years,” Poucher concluded.

