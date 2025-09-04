Kazakh National Bank bracing for storm on inflation front in early 2026 due to VAT hike

The National Bank of Kazakhstan forecasts inflation acceleration in early 2026 due to a VAT increase from 12 percent to 16 percent, mainly affecting non-food and service sectors. High inflation in 2025 is driven by strong domestic demand, rising utility prices, and food market shocks.

