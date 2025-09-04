World Bank-led audit identifies pathways for greener aluminum production in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. As part of the World Bank’s ongoing technical assistance to Azerbaijan and in close collaboration with counterparts, a Walk-Through Energy Audit (WTEA) was carried out at the Azeraluminium LLC production facility in Ganja city reflecting a shared commitment to advancing industrial decarbonization in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the World Bank.

The objective of this exercise was to help identify practical opportunities to improve energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at the country’s leading aluminum production site.



This activity was performed under the Azerbaijan Rapid Technical Assistance Facility (AZTAF) program, financed by the European Union, and implemented by the World Bank. AZTAF supports the Government of Azerbaijan in enhancing energy efficiency across the building sector, including industrial and commercial facilities, while strengthening stakeholder capacity to implement and finance energy-saving interventions.



The WB team began the work with a meeting in Baku, bringing together representatives from Azeraluminium LLC, Azerbaijan Investment Holding, and the German consulting firm CMMC. A collaborative technical assessment followed at the Ganja plant, where the team evaluated operational processes to identify practical energy-saving measures and inform cost–benefit analyses.

The final report will serve as a model to inform future investments and policy recommendations to accelerate energy efficiency and decarbonization in Azerbaijan’s industrial sector.