North Macedonia FM schedules WTO, UN rights talks during Geneva visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia, Timčo Mucunski, is on a working visit to Geneva, Switzerland, until Friday, 5 September, Trend reports.

As part of the visit, the Minister will address the Young Leaders Summit, organized by the World Economic Forum, which is taking place in Geneva.

In addition to his address, the Minister will inaugurate the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of North Macedonia in Geneva and, on the occasion of Independence Day, will also speak at a reception organized for the Macedonian diaspora in this part of Switzerland.

Bilateral meetings are also planned with the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, the Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Director of the Geneva Centre for Security Policy, and the UN Special Rapporteur on minority issues at the Human Rights Council.