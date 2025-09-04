Kyrgyzstan puts brakes on limestone exports beyond EAEU

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 4. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has introduced a six-month temporary ban on the export of limestone (raw or roughly crushed, sawed, or otherwise cut into rectangular or square blocks or slabs) outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Trend reports via the Kyrgyz government

The regulation encompasses limestone generated or harvested within the jurisdiction of Kyrgyzstan, categorized under the classifications 2515 11 000 0 and 2515 12 000 0 as per the EAEU Customs Commodity Nomenclature, and will be operational three days subsequent to the enactment of the decree.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce has been instructed to notify the World Trade Organization and the Eurasian Economic Commission within three days of the decree taking effect. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will inform the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The State Customs Service and the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security are required to take measures to prevent illegal exports of the specified goods.

