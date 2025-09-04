Aircraft en route to Samarkand makes emergency landing in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The captain of an Airbus A321 aircraft operated by Centrium Air, flying on the Istanbul–Samarkand route, requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Trend reports.

According to the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the reason was the sudden deterioration in the health condition of one of the passengers on board.

The aircraft successfully landed at Baku Airport at 08:29 local time.

All relevant airport services were immediately placed on high alert. The medical team provided the passenger with on-site first aid, and following an assessment of the condition, it was decided to transfer the passenger to one of the capital’s specialized hospitals.

Ensuring the health and safety of passengers remains a top priority for Heydar Aliyev International Airport. For this purpose, all airport services operate in an efficient and fully coordinated manner to manage such situations promptly.