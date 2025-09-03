China to assist Kyrgyzstan with Bedel checkpoint's feasibility study

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 3. China will support Kyrgyzstan in the feasibility study of the Bedel automobile checkpoint on the countries’ mutual border, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan.

The agreement was signed in Tianjin by Kyrgyz Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov during the SCO Summit, following talks between Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The sides also signed additional documents on grant assistance and cooperation in the field of standardization and technical regulation.

The Bedel checkpoint was opened in September 2024 under a simplified procedure with temporary infrastructure. By that time, electricity had been supplied, a temporary 58-kilometer Barskoon–Uchturfan–Aksu road had been built to the checkpoint, and bridges had been constructed.

The comprehensive execution of the highway infrastructure, in conjunction with the establishment of customs and border facilities adhering to global benchmarks, is slated for collaborative realization by 2027.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel