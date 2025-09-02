Azerbaijan's budget revenues surpass projections in 8M2025
Azerbaijan’s state budget showed strong performance during the first eight months of 2025. Revenues hit 26.36 billion manat ($15.2 billion), surpassing projections by 2.7 percent. Meanwhile, expenditures reached 22.31 billion manat ($12.9 billion), accounting for 94 percent of the forecast.
