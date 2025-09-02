Azerbaijani Defense Minister pays official visit to Vietnam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2.​ The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, is on an official visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

Colonel General Hasanov attended the ceremony dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on September 2.

The event at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, attended by state officials, foreign delegations, and a large number of citizens, commemorated Vietnam's historic struggle for freedom and highlighted the people's achievements on the way to national unity and socialist development.

The ceremony included official speeches, literary and artistic compositions, a military orchestra performance, various cultural programs, and a military parade dedicated to the significant day.

The defense minister is scheduled to hold meetings with the head of state and the military leadership of Vietnam.

