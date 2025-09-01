Iran's co-op with Tajikistan booming across all realms - Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1.​ Cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan is steadily advancing across all fields, said the Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China, Pezeshkian pointed out that Tehran and Dushanbe are all in when it comes to bolstering their connections, which are blossoming in fields like transit, trade, tourism, science, and more.

For his part, Rahmon emphasized that Tajikistan is eager to roll up its sleeves and strengthen bilateral ties, especially in the realms of economy, investment, and other vital sectors. He noted that the two countries maintain constructive cooperation bilaterally, regionally, and internationally, including within multilateral platforms.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in China on August 31 to take part in the SCO summit.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel