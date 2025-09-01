Piastri holds the lead as Norris misses out on the podium!

After the summer break, Formula 1 teams returned to action at the Zandvoort Circuit in the Netherlands.

While home fans flocked to cheer for four-time reigning champion Max Verstappen, much of the spotlight fell on McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

McLaren showed strong pace in Friday and Saturday practice, but qualifying brought big drama. Lando Norris made a mistake and missed out on pole, while Oscar Piastri delivered a stunning lap to grab P1. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ayzek Hajar lined up third and fourth.

The race delivered plenty of drama from the start. Verstappen and Charles Leclerc swapped positions early, before Norris restored the order on Lap 8. Leclerc later made an error at the tricky Turn 3, bringing out the Safety Car. A wave of pit stops and tire strategies intensified the battle for the lead. Meanwhile, Kimi Antonelli picked up penalties, and Lewis Hamilton retired after contact following his pit stop.

With just six laps to go, smoke emerged from Norris’ car, forcing the British driver to pull over trackside. This cleared the way for Oscar Piastri to defend his lead and celebrate victory. The Australian claimed his seventh win of the season, ninth of his career, and completed a Grand Slam weekend. Verstappen finished second, while Ayzek Hajar celebrated his maiden podium, becoming the fifth-youngest podium finisher in Formula 1 history.

George Russell narrowly missed the podium in fourth, while Alex Albon climbed from the back of the grid to finish fifth, followed by Oliver Bearman in sixth. Aston Martin teammates Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso secured seventh and eighth, with Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon rounding out the top ten.

In the championship standings, Oscar Piastri strengthened his lead with 309 points, 34 clear of teammate Norris. Verstappen sits third with 205 points. McLaren remains the clear favorite in the Constructors’ Championship.

The next race will be held at the iconic Monza circuit, with just 20 days to go until the highly anticipated Azerbaijan Grand Prix.