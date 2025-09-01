We are determined to further expand our cooperation with brotherly Uzbekistan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1.​ We are determined, through joint efforts, to further expand our cooperation with brotherly Uzbekistan, which is gaining new substance day by day, especially in the trade and economic, energy, investment, agricultural, and transport-logistics spheres, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a congratulatory letter to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Trend reports.

"As a brotherly country, we take joy in witnessing today the rapid and comprehensive development of your state under the new strategy of Uzbekistan you have defined, its progress in all spheres, the growth of its economic strength, and the strengthening of its authority and standing in the international arena. All of Uzbekistan’s achievements are the result of your multifaceted activity, farsighted policy, and devoted service to your homeland and people.

Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations vividly reflect the good traditions of fraternal ties shaped by our peoples, who share a common history, language, and culture.

In the current dynamic upward development of our interstate relations, mutual visits and high-level meetings play an important role. Your state visit to Azerbaijan in July once again confirmed the allied nature of our bilateral relations. I am confident that the important agreements we have reached regarding the future directions of Azerbaijani-Uzbek cooperation, and the number of documents signed in various fields, particularly on the diversification of economic partnership, will contribute to broadening the scope of our collaboration and further strengthening and deepening our allied relations.

