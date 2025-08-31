Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 31 August 2025 23:45 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Follow Trend on

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30.​ The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average exchange rate of 1 US dollar for the week was 1.7 manat.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

August 18

1.7

August 25

1.7

August 19

1.7

August 26

1.7

August 20

1.7

August 27

1.7

August 21

1.7

August 28

1.7

August 22

1.7

August 29

1.7

Average price per week

1.7

Average price per week

1.7

Over the week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0068 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.00054 manat to 1.9806 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

August 18

1.9904

August 25

1.9897

August 19

1.9828

August 26

1.9774

August 20

1.9780

August 27

1.9744

August 21

1.9797

August 28

1.9786

August 22

1.9694

August 29

1.9829

Average price per week

1.98006

Average price per week

1.9806

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0004 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.003 manat, amounting to 2.1102 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

August 18

2.1210

August 25

2.1090

August 19

2.1134

August 26

2.1061

August 20

2.1091

August 27

2.1116

August 21

2.1110

August 28

2.1157

August 22

2.1115

August 29

2.1086

Average price per week

2.1132

Average price per week

2,1102

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0002 manat per 1 lira. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.00016 manat, amounting to 0.0414 manat per 1 lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

August 18

0.0416

August 25

0.0415

August 19

0.0416

August 26

0.0414

August 20

0.0416

August 27

0.0414

August 21

0.0415

August 28

0.0414

August 22

0.0415

August 29

0.0413

Average price per week

0.04156

Average price per week

0.0414

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more