Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30.​ The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average exchange rate of 1 US dollar for the week was 1.7 manat.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar August 18 1.7 August 25 1.7 August 19 1.7 August 26 1.7 August 20 1.7 August 27 1.7 August 21 1.7 August 28 1.7 August 22 1.7 August 29 1.7 Average price per week 1.7 Average price per week 1.7

Over the week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0068 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.00054 manat to 1.9806 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro August 18 1.9904 August 25 1.9897 August 19 1.9828 August 26 1.9774 August 20 1.9780 August 27 1.9744 August 21 1.9797 August 28 1.9786 August 22 1.9694 August 29 1.9829 Average price per week 1.98006 Average price per week 1.9806

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0004 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.003 manat, amounting to 2.1102 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble August 18 2.1210 August 25 2.1090 August 19 2.1134 August 26 2.1061 August 20 2.1091 August 27 2.1116 August 21 2.1110 August 28 2.1157 August 22 2.1115 August 29 2.1086 Average price per week 2.1132 Average price per week 2,1102

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0002 manat per 1 lira. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.00016 manat, amounting to 0.0414 manat per 1 lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira August 18 0.0416 August 25 0.0415 August 19 0.0416 August 26 0.0414 August 20 0.0416 August 27 0.0414 August 21 0.0415 August 28 0.0414 August 22 0.0415 August 29 0.0413 Average price per week 0.04156 Average price per week 0.0414

