Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average exchange rate of 1 US dollar for the week was 1.7 manat.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
August 18
|
1.7
|
August 25
|
1.7
|
August 19
|
1.7
|
August 26
|
1.7
|
August 20
|
1.7
|
August 27
|
1.7
|
August 21
|
1.7
|
August 28
|
1.7
|
August 22
|
1.7
|
August 29
|
1.7
|
Average price per week
|
1.7
|
Average price per week
|
1.7
Over the week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0068 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.00054 manat to 1.9806 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
August 18
|
1.9904
|
August 25
|
1.9897
|
August 19
|
1.9828
|
August 26
|
1.9774
|
August 20
|
1.9780
|
August 27
|
1.9744
|
August 21
|
1.9797
|
August 28
|
1.9786
|
August 22
|
1.9694
|
August 29
|
1.9829
|
Average price per week
|
1.98006
|
Average price per week
|
1.9806
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0004 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.003 manat, amounting to 2.1102 manat per 100 rubles.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
August 18
|
2.1210
|
August 25
|
2.1090
|
August 19
|
2.1134
|
August 26
|
2.1061
|
August 20
|
2.1091
|
August 27
|
2.1116
|
August 21
|
2.1110
|
August 28
|
2.1157
|
August 22
|
2.1115
|
August 29
|
2.1086
|
Average price per week
|
2.1132
|
Average price per week
|
2,1102
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0002 manat per 1 lira. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.00016 manat, amounting to 0.0414 manat per 1 lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
August 18
|
0.0416
|
August 25
|
0.0415
|
August 19
|
0.0416
|
August 26
|
0.0414
|
August 20
|
0.0416
|
August 27
|
0.0414
|
August 21
|
0.0415
|
August 28
|
0.0414
|
August 22
|
0.0415
|
August 29
|
0.0413
|
Average price per week
|
0.04156
|
Average price per week
|
0.0414
