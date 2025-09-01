Kyrgyzstan putting forward the SCO Youth Digital Forum

Photo: Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan

TIANJIN, China, September 1. During its upcoming chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Kyrgyzstan plans to organize the SCO Youth Digital Forum, Trend reports.

President Sadyr Zhaparov made the announcement at the 25th SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in Tianjin.

Zhaparov said Kyrgyzstan is ready to contribute to joint initiatives aimed at promoting digital transformation across the SCO region. He also highlighted that countries are fully facing the impacts of climate change, which is no longer an abstract threat but a reality, and stressed the importance of SCO member states’ joint efforts to curb global warming.

“In this regard, we propose that SCO countries strengthen cooperation in addressing climate change and advancing the green economy through joint ‘green’ projects and initiatives,” the president said.

The SCO chairmanship passes to Kyrgyzstan from China and will operate under the motto 25 Years of SCO: Together for Sustainable Peace, Development, and Prosperity.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel