Uzbekistan, Germany step up dialogue on trade and investment cooperation

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 1. Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Akram Aliev held talks with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany, Manfred Huterer, to discuss the current state and prospects for the development of trade, economic, and investment cooperation, Trend reports.

It was highlighted that Germany is one of Uzbekistan’s ace in the hole, with collaborative ventures in industry, energy, agriculture, construction, and other fields paving the way for the sustainable economic growth of both nations.

Special attention was paid to the organization of upcoming bilateral events, as well as to the promotion of joint initiatives aimed at expanding business-to-business cooperation and implementing new projects.

The parties followed up on their commitment to boost cooperation and showed they were ready to move forward with practical steps to carry out the agreements made.

In the interim, the bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and Germany reached a substantial $169.3 million in January 2025. This metric has escalated by 75 percent on an annualized basis, reflecting a valuation of $96.7 million as of January 2024.

