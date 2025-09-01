Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
The Baltics Materials 1 September 2025 13:10 (UTC +04:00)
Lithuania’s Acting FM heads to Slovenia for Bled Forum
Photo: MFA Lithuania

Daspina Hasanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. On September 1-2, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys will take part in the international Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia, Trend reports.

Budrys is scheduled to speak at the session “Europe—Secure and Free” and hold a series of bilateral meetings during the event.

The symposium will convene dignitaries, foreign policy architects, and thought leaders from Europe, the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and multilateral entities. Discourse will encompass a comprehensive spectrum of international challenges, particularly focusing on Europe's strategic involvement in fostering a more resilient, collaborative, and secure geopolitical landscape.

The Bled Strategic Forum represents a premier endeavor orchestrated by the Slovenian government, collaboratively facilitated by the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia alongside the Centre for European Perspective.

