SCO stresses need to advance North-South and East-West transport corridors

TIANJIN, China, September 1.​ Member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) emphasized the importance of creating new and modernizing existing international transport routes, including advancing the North-South and East-West corridors and utilizing the transit potential of member countries, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

This was reflected in the Tianjin Declaration, adopted following the meeting of the Council of Heads of Member States held on September 1 in China's Tianjin.

The declaration underscores that synergistic engagement within the transportation domain ought to be predicated on equitable and judicious tenets, in accordance with international jurisprudence, the aims and doctrines of the United Nations (UN) Charter, and the SCO Charter.



Emphasis was strategically directed towards the initiatives of the SCO member states aimed at optimizing transport infrastructure and guaranteeing robust, seamless supply chain continuity. This encompasses the digitization of logistical frameworks, the initiation of electronic data interchange concerning commodities among SCO member nations, and the deployment of cutting-edge technological advancements.

Member states also noted the commencement of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction. In addition, they confirmed their readiness to further implement the Intergovernmental Agreement on Facilitating International Road Transport (Dushanbe, 2014), the concept for Development of Interconnectivity and Creation of Efficient Transport Corridors (Samarkand, 2022), and the concept on Decarbonizing Transport, Promoting Digital Transformation, and Adoption of Innovative Technologies (New Delhi, 2023).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel