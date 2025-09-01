China set to fund Kyrgyzstan’s share in regional railway project

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. Kyrgyzstan and China have signed a letter of intent on providing a concessional loan to finance Kyrgyzstan’s share in the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz president's administration.

The document was signed following a meeting between President Sadyr Zhaparov and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin.

The leaders held in-depth discussions on key bilateral and multilateral issues, including SCO cooperation, development of logistics infrastructure, efficiency improvements at border checkpoints, and the deepening of financial, cultural-humanitarian, trade, economic, and investment ties.

In the course of the meeting, Zhaparov briefed the Chinese side on major investment projects in Kyrgyzstan. Xi Jinping expressed readiness to encourage Chinese companies to participate in these projects, including the establishment of the Tamchy Special Financial and Investment Zone and the Ala-Too Resort tourism complex.

Zhaparov also invited Xi Jinping to pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2026, expressing confidence that new achievements in cooperation would serve as a symbolic highlight of the visit.