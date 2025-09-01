KazMunayGas, China's CNOOC to jointly explore oil and gas fields abroad

Photo: KazMunayGas

KazMunayGas (KMG) of Kazakhstan and China’s CNOOC have signed a strategic agreement to jointly pursue oil and gas exploration and development projects beyond their home countries. This includes cooperation on the “Zhylyoi” block in the northeastern Caspian Sea, marking CNOOC’s first investment in Kazakhstan.

