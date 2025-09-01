KazMunayGas, China's CNOOC to jointly explore oil and gas fields abroad
Photo: KazMunayGas
KazMunayGas (KMG) of Kazakhstan and China’s CNOOC have signed a strategic agreement to jointly pursue oil and gas exploration and development projects beyond their home countries. This includes cooperation on the “Zhylyoi” block in the northeastern Caspian Sea, marking CNOOC’s first investment in Kazakhstan.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy