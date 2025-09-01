OSCE sets deadline to conclude Minsk Process and close related structures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1.​ The OSCE Secretariat has been tasked with finalizing the administrative and technical issues arising from the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict dealt with by the OSCE Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group, no later than 1 December 2025, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry highlighted this information in its press release regarding the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process and its related structures.

"The adoption of the aforementioned decision is not only an indication of the acknowledgment at the international level of the reality that the Republic of Azerbaijan has restored its sovereign control and territorial integrity over its formerly occupied territories, thereby putting an end to the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, as well as of the peace agenda advanced by Azerbaijan, but also an important step towards the practical implementation of the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the normalization process at the Washington D.C. meeting on 8 August 2025," the statement said.

