Azerbaijan has supported China’s Initiatives on Global Development and Global Security - President Ilham Aliyev

TIANJIN, China, September 1. Azerbaijan has actively supported the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative put forward by China to promote international peace, security, and development, President Ilham Aliyev stated during his speech at the SCO Plus meeting in Tianjin, China, Trend reports.

"We also welcome the Global Governance Initiative presented by the President of the People's Republic of China as an important and timely measure aimed at improving international relations based on the sovereign equality of states and respect for the UN Charter and international law," the head of state emphasized.