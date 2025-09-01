Uzbekistan advocates for expert platform to discuss regional security

TIANJIN, China, September 1. We propose holding the first expert “SCO Plus Security Dialogue” next year in Tashkent, highlighting the importance of in-depth professional exchange of experience among the member states, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the SCO Plus meeting, Trend reports.

"Today, the world faces an unprecedented set of challenges and threats that have long gone beyond the usual framework of security factors

I want to emphasize that only joint efforts, based on the principle of indivisible security, can ensure the stability and prosperity of our peoples. In this regard, we also welcome the launch of the Universal Center to Counter Security Threats and Challenges, established under the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the SCO in Tashkent, as well as the Anti-Narcotics Center in Dushanbe,” the president noted.

President Mirziyoyev also pointed out that keeping the peace in the region is a tall order without taking into account the situation in Afghanistan and building bridges between the international community and Afghan authorities.

“Achieving this goal largely depends on the political will of SCO member states committed to long-term peace and stability, both in Afghanistan and across the region.

Uzbekistan is ready for broad cooperation with SCO partners to implement programs and projects aimed at economic recovery and the development of regional cooperation with Afghanistan," he added.

