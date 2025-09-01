Kyrgyzstan lays its cards on table for its SCO chairmanship

TIANJIN, China, September 1. During its upcoming chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Kyrgyzstan aims to kick things up a notch for the organization’s growth, bolster its standing on the world stage, and foster stronger ties and neighborly camaraderie among member states, Trend reports.

President Sadyr Zhaparov made the remarks at the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member countries in Tianjin.

Zhaparov said Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship will operate under the motto 25 Years of SCO: Together for Sustainable Peace, Development and Prosperity and outlined key priorities.

The first priority is ensuring long-term stability. Kyrgyzstan will continue to strengthen collective efforts to counter security threats and challenges to SCO member states, focusing on terrorism, separatism, and extremism. In this context, the Kyrgyz-initiated Center for Combating Transnational Organized Crime in Bishkek is expected to make a significant contribution to combating international organized crime across the SCO space.

The second priority is economic cooperation. Kyrgyzstan proposes accelerating the establishment of an effective financial mechanism for the SCO, including a Development Bank, Development Fund, and Investment Fund, to support regional economic integration. The presidency will also promote multilateral cooperation to create favorable conditions for international road and rail transport, develop new transport routes, and maximize the transit potential of member states.

Digitalization is another key priority. Kyrgyzstan plans to host the SCO Youth Digital Forum and contribute to joint initiatives supporting digital transformation across the organization.

Addressing the urgent challenges of climate change, Zhaparov emphasized that SCO countries must strengthen cooperation in green economy initiatives and joint green projects to combat global warming.

He stressed that Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship will actively work with member states, observers, dialogue partners, and SCO bodies to achieve common goals, and invited heads of state to participate in the next SCO summit, which will be held in Bishkek.

