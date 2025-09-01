OSCE leadership welcomes decision to pull plug on Minsk Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Foreign Minister of Finland Elina Valtonen, and OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu welcome the adoption of a Ministerial Council decision to wrap up the Minsk process and related structures after Armenia and Azerbaijan came together with a joint appeal, Trend reports.

“I would like to once again extend my warmest congratulations to Armenia and Azerbaijan on their historic agreements towards peace and normalization of relations and their resolute decision to start their prompt implementation. I have responded without delay to their joint appeal and would like to express my sincere appreciation to the parties for their excellent cooperation in the process. I also would like to commend participating states for their collaborative spirit in achieving this consensus,” said Valtonen.

At the same time, Sinirlioğlu praised the parties for coming together on this issue.

“This is a historic development that underlines what diplomacy can achieve, even after decades of conflict and mistrust. It demonstrates that agreement remains possible when there is a shared determination between parties to find common ground,” he stressed.

The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and OSCE Secretary General reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to supporting efforts that bring lasting peace and stability to Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the wider region.

To note, the OSCE Minsk Group was established in 1992 during the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE), which has since evolved into the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). Its primary objective was to facilitate a diplomatic and negotiated settlement to the ongoing hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh region. However, rather than facilitating a resolution to the conflict, this group failed to contribute any constructive outcomes towards the resolution process.

