Iran’s Bandar Abbas Refinery set to ramp up production

Iran’s Bandar Abbas Refinery is set to triple production with the commissioning of its second plant, backed by investments of around $1.7 billion. The expansion will significantly increase output of propylene, ethylene, and other key products, while the refinery remains the third-largest in the country.

