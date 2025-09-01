Tajikistan, India hashing out cooperation at SCO summit

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 1. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports citing the presidential office.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin. The sides exchanged views on expanding political, trade, and economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.

Rahmon and Modi articulated their contentment regarding the advancements in the multidimensional bilateral relations between Tajikistan and India.



At the SCO summit, pivotal resolutions were ratified encompassing strategic development trajectories through 2035, mitigating multifaceted threats, enhancing diplomatic discourse, advancing the digital economy, and promoting sustainable energy initiatives.

