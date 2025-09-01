President Tokayev proposes SCO Water Research Center in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1.​ Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed the establishment of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Water Research Center in the country during his speech at the meeting of the Council of Heads of State, Trend reports.

During the summit discourse, President Tokayev drove home that synergistic environmental collaboration constitutes a paramount strategic priority.

“Climate adversities transcend geopolitical boundaries and inflict detrimental impacts on numerous nations and territories globally.” It is imperative to collaboratively formulate robust methodologies to mitigate tangible risks, including but not limited to desertification, hydric stress, glacial retreat, and a spectrum of ecological challenges. Consequently, we endorse the establishment of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization Water Research Center in Kazakhstan,” articulated President Tokayev.

The chief executive also noted that the forthcoming year will signify the quarter-century milestone of the SCO.

“We consider it extremely important to approach this milestone thoughtfully and rationally in order to achieve meaningful, practical results for our peoples. I once again express my gratitude to the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, for his tireless and productive efforts to promote the constructive values of the ‘Shanghai Spirit.’ I am confident that the current summit will go down in history as a successful forum that made concrete decisions, which will undoubtedly strengthen the SCO’s potential,” he added.

In conclusion, President Tokayev wished success to the Kyrgyz Republic and its president, Sadyr Zhaparov, in carrying out the next SCO chairmanship.

