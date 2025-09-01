Trend News Agency stands out in modern information space - Azerbaijani architect

On September 1, 2025, Trend News Agency celebrates an important milestone - its 30th anniversary. Over three decades, Trend has grown from a small editorial office into one of the region’s leading and most respected multilingual agencies, covering key events in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Caspian region. Thanks to the professionalism and dedication of its team, the agency has earned recognition from politicians, diplomats, and business leaders around the world. Looking ahead, Trend aims to expand further into European and Asian media markets. Platforms have already been established in Türkiye and across Europe, providing a foundation for the agency to compete with media outlets in these regions.

Elbay Gasimzade, Chairman of the Union of Azerbaijani Architects and an Honored Architect, shared his thoughts on Trend’s anniversary, emphasizing the agency’s distinctive role in the modern information landscape.

“From the inception of our sovereignty, a pivotal emblem of our nascent existence was the advent of an autonomous media ecosystem. Within this expansive landscape, the Trend Information Agency has maintained a distinctive foothold. For three decades, this agency has been disseminating the veritable narratives concerning our nation to the global arena, fulfilling the imperative informational requisites of our citizenry.

Dear friends, I congratulate you on your anniversary. I hope that in your future endeavors, you will continue to serve with high professionalism, civic integrity, and love for the Motherland. I extend my congratulations and best wishes to you on this challenging but honorable path,” he said.