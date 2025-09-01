Kyrgyzstan aims to optimize SCO transit and transport network

Photo: Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan

TIANJIN, China, September 1. During its upcoming chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Kyrgyzstan intends to create conditions for the effective use of the transit and transport potential of member states, Trend reports.

President Sadyr Zhaparov made the remarks at the 25th SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in Tianjin.

“Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship also proposes to develop multilateral cooperation to create favorable conditions for international road and rail transport, including the establishment of new transport routes and the efficient use of transit and transport potential across SCO member states,” the president said.

The SCO chairmanship passes to Kyrgyzstan from China and will operate under the motto 25 Years of SCO: Together for Sustainable Peace, Development, and Prosperity.

