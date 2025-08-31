Kazakhstan sees strong growth in cashless payments in July 2025
Photo: Central Bank of Estonia
In July 2025, payment card transactions in Kazakhstan continued to grow, both in volume and number, compared to the previous year. This trend highlights the country’s ongoing shift towards digital financial services and reduced reliance on cash payments.
