Montenegro, Latvia discuss joint projects in ICT and 5G

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Deputy Prime Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Montenegro Filip Ivanović met in Riga with representatives of Latvia’s IT and technology industry to discuss opportunities for cooperation in ICT, 5G infrastructure, digitalization, and cybersecurity, as well as potential joint projects in the future, Trend reports.

Ivanović emphasized that Montenegro’s goal is to expand the range of digital services and enhance their efficiency, reducing bureaucracy and simplifying daily procedures for citizens and businesses. He presented Montenegro’s activities in this field, including the establishment of the Western Balkans Cyber Capacity Centre (WB3C) and the Government’s Cybersecurity Agency, underlining the strong political will to advance such initiatives.

The visit provided an opportunity for the Montenegrin delegation to learn more about Latvia’s achievements in digitalization and the processes behind them. Ivanović noted that Latvia is recognized as one of the European leaders in e-government and digital services, and that it is of great importance for Montenegro to benefit from their experience. Latvian representatives expressed readiness to support and cooperate with Montenegro and presented detailed areas of collaboration, including technological solutions and practical models developed by Latvia over recent years.

During the visit, Ivanović also toured the Science and Innovation Centre of the Riga Technical University, where he was introduced to the work of laboratories and research teams. Projects in engineering, robotics, and advanced digital technologies were presented. The visit highlighted the importance of collaboration in science, emerging technologies, and innovation, with discussions on opportunities for joint initiatives and exchange programmes. Ivanović emphasized that Montenegro aims to further strengthen capacities in these fields and views Latvia’s experience as a valuable model for knowledge exchange and enhanced cooperation.