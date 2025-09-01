Azerbaijan, Palestine to take their health care collaboration to next level (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1.​ Azerbaijan’s Minister of Health, Teymur Musayev, met with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the country, Ahmed Metani, Trend reports.

Musayev emphasized the pivotal role of national leaders in shaping bilateral relations and highlighted the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Palestine, both directly and through international organizations such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Non-Aligned Movement.

The minister highlighted the substantial opportunities for amplifying collaborative ventures in the healthcare sector and articulated a positive outlook regarding the fortification of bilateral relations between the two nations.



Ambassador Metani expressed gratitude towards Azerbaijan for its humanitarian support to Palestine, emphasizing the enduring bilateral relations and the mutual dedication to solidarity, respect, and collaborative efforts. He articulated a keen interest in cultivating synergistic collaborations with the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan.

The discussion included exchanges on broader issues of mutual interest across multiple areas of shared concern.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel