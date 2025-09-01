Iran eyes diplomatic track on nuclear program, President Pezeshkian says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Iran once again declares its readiness to find a diplomatic solution to its peaceful nuclear program, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at the summit of heads of state of the "SCO+" (Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus) in China today, Trend reports.

According to him, the air strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities have once again proven that there is no military solution to this issue.

The "snapback" mechanism, which envisages the restoration of sanctions against Iran by the UN Security Council, will also result in further complications and escalation of the issue.

Pezeshkian noted that Iran wants the US and the European troika to resort to diplomacy with a fair solution instead of confrontation.

The “snapback” mechanism is based on Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). According to these provisions, if one party complains that another has violated the agreement and resolution efforts fail, the issue can be brought before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). If the UNSC accepts the complaint, international sanctions against Iran can be reinstated, and the Security Council members may authorize military operations against Iran. On June 22, the US launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It is reported that the airstrikes destroyed the Iranian nuclear facilities.

