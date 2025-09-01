Turkmenistan sets key priorities for upcoming 80th UN General Assembly session

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 1. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a briefing on the country’s priority positions at the upcoming 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The event gathered officials of the Foreign Ministry, heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of international organizations, and local media.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov highlighted the significance of the Assembly’s anniversary session, describing it as a milestone for multilateral diplomacy. He stressed that Turkmenistan’s policy of permanent neutrality, built on trust and respect, remains a key tool for fostering stability, preventing conflicts, and expanding international cooperation.

Participants exchanged views on advancing Turkmenistan’s initiatives and reaffirmed support for strengthening cooperation within the UN framework. The country’s constructive role in peacebuilding, regional stability, and sustainable development was underscored.