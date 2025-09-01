Azerbaijan's Baku hosts world’s top student programmers at 49th ICPC Finals (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1.​ The opening ceremony of the 49th Annual World Finals of the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) is underway in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The event is organized by the ICPC Foundation, supported by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), and hosted by ADA University. The official opening is being conducted by ICPC Foundation President Bill Poucher and ICPC 2025 World Final Director Fuad Hajiyev.

Speakers include ADA University Rector Hafiz Pashayev, CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov, and Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov.

The competition will run until September 5.

The ICPC, first held in the United States in the 1970s, is recognized as the world’s oldest and most prestigious student programming contest, bringing together millions of participants over the years. The competition showcases algorithmic thinking, problem-solving, and programming skills, while also enhancing teamwork and decision-making under pressure.

Leading global technology companies such as Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon closely follow the contest, with many winners later building prominent careers in the tech industry.

